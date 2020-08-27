Huawei CFO’s lawyers denied from seeing more documents about arrest

Ottawa, Aug 27 (IANS) A Canadian court has denied a request by the lawyers of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who the US accuses of helping the of Chinese telecommunications giant dodge American sanctions on Iran, to see more documents related to her 2018 arrest.

There was no further information in the six Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) documents that was relevant to the abuse of process as claimed by Meng, Justice Catherine Kane said in a Federal Court ruling on Wednesday.

Last week, Meng’s lawyers asked a British Columbia Supreme Court judge to release official documents they believe could prove Meng was a victim of misconduct, Xinhua news agency reported.

The six documents include situational reports by the CSIS and an email report provided by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as handwritten and operational notes, according to the Canadian newspaper the Globe and Mail.

The CSIS situation reports were reportedly prepared only days before and after Meng’s arrest.

However, lawyers for the attorney general of Canada argued that certain details in the documents should be shielded from the public, and could damage national security and international relations if disclosed.

Meng was arrested on December 1, 2018 at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the US, which has been seeking her extradition on fraud charges.

Both Meng and Huawei have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

On June 15, Meng’s lawyers filed a memo of arguments with British Columbia’s Supreme Court to fight attempts for her extradition to the US.

–IANS

ksk/