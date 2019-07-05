Huawei chairman upbeat about firm’s sustainable development

Shenzhen (China), July 12 (IANS) Liang Hua, Chairman in the board of Huawei, on Friday expressed optimism about the company’s sustainable development despite various obstacles and challenges facing the Chinese tech giant.

“Huawei will definitely survive and it will get better and better,” Liang said at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen.

“Huawei’s sustainable development is critical to ensuring the technological development of the global network and the information technology industry, as well as the stability of the network,” the Chairman said, according to Xinhua news agency.

On Friday, the tech giant released a report on its sustainable development, detailing the company’s efforts to bring digital technology to customers around the globe for a fully connected, intelligent world.

“We operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than 3 billion people worldwide, and we are working to provide more coverage and easier connectivity to bridge the global digital divide,” Liang said.

