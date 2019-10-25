Huawei expecting to ship 270 mn handsets this year: Report

Beijing, Oct 26 (IANS) Ren Zhengfei, founder of Chinese technology giant Huawei has said the company is expecting to ship 270 million smartphones this year, 20 million more than originally speculated by industry analysts, the media has reported.

Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, said in an interview with European media that Huawei’s smartphone production this year will reach 270 million units. According to him, its production is huge and it requires several chip factories to supply Huawei, Giz China has reported.

Riding on the back of cutting-edge technology and design, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) earlier this week announced it has shipped 20 crore smartphones in 2019 (handsets shipped till date), in a record time despite the US trade ban.

The Chinese technology giant shipped these 64 days earlier than the shipment milestone in 2018.

According to the smartphone maker, the newly launched Huawei Mate 30 Series, which has the flagship Kirin 990 5G system on chip (SoC) and DxOMark winning quad camera system, has received critical acclaim.

–IANS

ksc/rt