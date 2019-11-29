Huawei finds non-US part suppliers after May ban

San Francisco, Dec 4 (IANS) The US suppliers don’t seem to be a must anymore for Huawei as the Chinese telecommunication giant’s latest smartphone Mate 30 Pro, unveiled in September, doesn’t contain American components.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro competes with the likes of Apple’s iPhone 11, which was also unveiled in September.

In the wake of the US ban, Huawei is sourcing audio amplifiers from the Netherlands’ NXP rather than Texas-based Cirrus Logic, and relying entirely on its own HiSilicon semiconductor division for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips rather than Broadcom.

It’s using other firms, like Japan’s Murata and Taiwan’s MediaTek, for other parts previously supplied by US manufacturers, The Verge reported on Tuesday quoting The Wall Street Journal.

However, Huawei has not been able to divest itself of American suppliers entirely.

The company said it had been stockpiling components in anticipation of sanctions and separate teardowns revealed that some new devices were still reliant on American parts, the report added.

Earlier in October, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) claimed to have shipped 20 crore smartphones in 2019, in a record time despite the US trade ban.

Huawei grabbed top market share from among its major competitors on its home turf and reached 42 per cent in Q3 of 2019, thanks to an annual shipment growth of 66 per cent, according to Canalys.

In May, the US government had banned Huawei and dozens of its affiliates, citing national security concerns.

–IANS

ksc/pcj