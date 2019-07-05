Huawei Mate 30 Pro display to be curvier than usual: report

Beijing, July 12 (IANS) Chinese smartphone giant Huawei’s next flagship — the Mate 30 Pro — is likely to come with nearly 90-degree curve and an OLED display expected to be at least 6.71 inches wide.

“Now, curved sides on a smartphone isn’t anything new, but these new leaks seem to show a radical change in design with an almost 90-degree curve for the Mate 30 Pro.

The leaked photos show the sides of the screen to go down 90 degrees to the back of the phone, giving the phone presumably an entirely rectangular shape and having most of the phone covered by the OLED screen,” stuff.tv reported on Friday.

The renders of the forthcoming Huawei Mate 30 were leaked online a few days back that suggest the front of the device would get very thin bezels and a hole-punch notch with a dual-lens front-facing camera in it.

The device is expected to come in black, red and blue colours, according to the leaked images.

Previous rumours about the handset have pointed to a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, a 4,200mAh battery along with Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 985 processor.

