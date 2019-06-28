Huawei Mate 30 Pro image leaked: Report

Shenzhen, July 2 (IANS) Huawei’s next iteration in the Mate series is likely to be a smartphone with a circular camera module, according to leaked rear images of the purported device.

“According to an image outed today that purports to show the back glass for Huawei’s upcoming Mate 30 Pro, this time around the Mate flagship will employ a circular camera island, leaving Apple and Google to fight for the ‘best squircle’ awards,” the GSMArena reported on Monday.

The renders of the forthcoming Huawei Mate 30 were leaked online few days back that suggest the front of the device would get very thin bezels and a hole-punch notch with a dual-lens front-facing camera in it.

The device is expected to come in black, red and blue colours, according to the leaked images.

Previous rumours about the handset have pointed to a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, a 4,200mAh battery along with Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 985 processor, according to Techradar.com.

–IANS

ksc/mag/bg