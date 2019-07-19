Huawei Mate X: More specs revealed, to soon launch in China

Beijing, July 20 (IANS) Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huaweis foldable phone Mate X has passed through Chinas TENAA certification agency and is listed as a 5G phone with model number TAH-AN00.

According to the listing, the device would house an 8-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2,480×2,200 px. The battery will come with a minimum rating of 4,400 mAh, news portal GSMArena reported on Friday.

The device would come in three different RAM and storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB, each with support for expansion via the Nano Memory card standard.

In addition, the listing also reveals that the device is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is likely to have EMUI 9.1 custom interface on top.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the phone features a 40MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with a 16MP ultrawide lens and a Time of Flight (ToF) 3D camera.

As for the connectivity options, the device supports NFC, dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, and USB Type-C port.

–IANS

wh/mag/