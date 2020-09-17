Huawei Mate X2 may not arrive this year due to US sanctions

Beijing, Sep 17 (IANS) Huawei is reportedly planning to postpone the launch of its second-generation foldable smartphone Mate X2 due to US sanctions against the Chinese manufacturer and is likely to unveil the device next year.

According to Ross Young, Founder and CEO of DSCC (DisplaySearch), the Mate X2 will not arrive this year due to the restrictions placed by the US government. These restrictions have made it near impossible for Huawei to get components for its products.

“Shouldn’t be a surprise, but we hear the Mate X2 won’t launch in 2020 due to the US government’s restrictions on Huawei. We have had to lower our foldable forecasts,” Young said in a tweet.

The company was yet to react to the report.

Washington’s latest sanctions target Huawei’s supply and production of chipsets as well as memory and other components. So getting high-end chipsets, RAM, and other parts may have been a challenge for the new foldable device.

The Mate X2 will adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which means it will not fold outwards but inwards.

The foldable smartphone is expected to feature the same screen size as its predecessor, a more powerful processor the Kirin 9000, upgraded cameras, and a stylus.

–IANS

wh/na