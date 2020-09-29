Huawei ‘P Smart 2021’ smartphone with Kirin 710A chip launched

Beijing, Sep 29 (IANS) Chinese tech giant Huawei has introduced a new mid-range smartphone ‘P Smart 2021’ with a modest chipset, 48MP primary camera and a large 5,000mAh battery in Europe.

The smartphone is available in black, green and gradient colors for 229 and will likely appear in more regions in the coming months, reports GSMArena.

The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a centered punch-hole cutout for the 8MP selfie camera. The panel sports a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Kirin 710A processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable via microSD.

The software front is covered by EMUI 10.1 alongside Android 10.

The device houses a 48MP main shooter which sits alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens. The other two sensors are a 2MP macro shooter and 2MP depth helper.

The 5,000mAh battery comes with 22.5W charging and the phone also rocks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

