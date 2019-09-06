Huawei says US needs to talk to company for China trade deal

Beijing, Sep 12 (IANS) Amid the US-China trade war, a top executive of Chinese technology giant Huawei has said that the US needs to hold talks with the company in order to reach a trade deal with China.

As per news portal GizmoChina’s report, the company’s Chief Security Officer Andy Purdy said, “Can I imagine a trade deal where the U.S. government doesn’t agree to talk to us? No I can’t.”

Purdy noted that the trade war between the two is affecting American companies and workers more than it hurts Huawei. He said the company spent $11 billion on U.S. supplies last year and an estimated 40,000 U.S. jobs depend on its business.

Huawei wants “transparent mechanisms” for evaluating its equipment and that of its competitors, which would build “trust through verification,” Purdy said.

“We are not asking we should simply be allowed to sell without any scrutiny, we believe there has to be scrutiny for everyone,” he added.

