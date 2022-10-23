In an effort to concentrate its non-core businesses, Huawei Technologies, which is suffering from the US sanctions, is shutting down its online collaboration tool Link Now two years after it was launched.

According to the South China Morning Post, the company said that as of October 16, Link Now is no longer accepting new user registrations “due to a product strategy adjustment”.

As per a notice on the platform’s website, Link Now’s services will end for all users on December 16.

Link Now launched in the summer of 2020, when widespread lockdowns and work from home arrangements led to a surge in demand for cloud services facilitating remote work and schooling.

Similar to Zoom or Google Meet, Huawei’s tool was designed primarily to host online meetings and classes with up to 300 participants and 50 concurrent users of the video and audio functions, according to the website.

Link Now, however, was free; it never developed to the point where it would charge for an enterprise tier, unlike many comparable tools.

