INDIA

Hubballi violence is preplanned conspiracy, no will be spared: K’taka Hom Min

NewsWire
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday termed the Hubballi violence a “preplanned conspiracy” and asserted that no one who took law into their hands will be spared.

The violence had started after a youth shared a controversial post on WhatsApp. The forces have brought the situation under control. Several, including the accused who shared the post, have been arrested in this connection.

No matter which religion they belong to, there is no question of sparing anyone if they indulge in violence. It is seen as a preplanned conspiracy at the outset, he said.

“According to information I received, piles of the stones were collected before violence. While one PSI has been injured seriously and admitted to hospital, others have sustained injuries,” he said.

He stated that the violence incident is similar to the one at D.J. Halli where the mob gathered in front of police station in Bengaluru, torched police vehicles and even the house of sitting MLA. The D.J.Halli violence erupted after a youth shared objectionable post hurting religious sentiments.

The curfew has been extended till April 20 in Hubballi and pro-military forces have been called in along with state Reserve forces to control the situation. Though, the police have controlled the violence, the situation is still volatile in the city, according to sources.

20220417-182403

