Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Monday that innocent persons have not been arrested in connection with the violent incidents that rocked Hubballi on Saturday night.

Speaking to mediapersons in Sringeri, Bommai refuted former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegations in this regard .

“No innocent person has been arrested. All arrests have been made based on evidence,” Bommai said.

Reacting to a video inciting to kill a Congress leader, which has gone viral, Bommai said the Police Commissioner would take action in the matter.

When queried about opposition leaders accusing him of turning the ‘Ram Rajya’ into a ‘Ravan Rajya’, Bommai remained defiant.

“They are entitled to their own interpretations. It is not important as to what the opposition leaders say, it is the opinion of the people that matters,” Bommai said.

Responding to the opposition’s view that the Chief Minister has adopted a soft stand, Bommai said, “We have acted tough on the Hubballi, Shivamogga incidents. FIR have been registered in the Santhosh Patil suicide case. Action has been taken in the Dharwad fruit vendor case. There was no delay in any of these cases. Even in the police recruitment case, we have initiated action. What more do you want?”

“I have come to have a darshan of Sringeri Sharadamba and will pray for the welfare of the state,” he added.

