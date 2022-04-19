INDIA

Hubballi Violence: K’taka CM says innocents not arrested

NewsWire
0
19

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Monday that innocent persons have not been arrested in connection with the violent incidents that rocked Hubballi on Saturday night.

Speaking to mediapersons in Sringeri, Bommai refuted former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegations in this regard .

“No innocent person has been arrested. All arrests have been made based on evidence,” Bommai said.

Reacting to a video inciting to kill a Congress leader, which has gone viral, Bommai said the Police Commissioner would take action in the matter.

When queried about opposition leaders accusing him of turning the ‘Ram Rajya’ into a ‘Ravan Rajya’, Bommai remained defiant.

“They are entitled to their own interpretations. It is not important as to what the opposition leaders say, it is the opinion of the people that matters,” Bommai said.

Responding to the opposition’s view that the Chief Minister has adopted a soft stand, Bommai said, “We have acted tough on the Hubballi, Shivamogga incidents. FIR have been registered in the Santhosh Patil suicide case. Action has been taken in the Dharwad fruit vendor case. There was no delay in any of these cases. Even in the police recruitment case, we have initiated action. What more do you want?”

“I have come to have a darshan of Sringeri Sharadamba and will pray for the welfare of the state,” he added.

20220419-225403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal civic polls to be held on Feb 27

    Ashamed of political killings in Kerala, says Governor

    Covid second wave ended in Telangana, says official

    PGTI Players Championship: Rahil Gangjee takes lead in round two