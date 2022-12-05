INDIA

Huge cache of drugs, arms seized in Meghalaya, 3 held

The Meghalaya Police have seized a large quantity of various types of drugs, arms and ammunition, and arrested three persons in this connection in West Garo Hills district, bordering Assam, police said on Monday.

A police spokesman in Shillong said that during a night-long operation on Sunday, the police recovered huge quantities of varied drugs, three mobile phones, one pistol and huge quantities of cartridges from a Maruti Wagon car at Garobadha.

Three persons identified as Ranggam Marak, Sakwan Chandra Sangma and Conrad K Marak were arrested for carrying these drugs, and arms and ammunition.

Further details of the operations were awaited.

The spokesman added that ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly polls, the police and other security forces would increase their search and vigil against the illegal-peddling drugs and arms.

