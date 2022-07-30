A huge amount of cash was seized from the vehicle of a Jharkhand MLA of the Congress at Panchla in West Bengal’s Howrah district late on Saturday evening, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police, Howrah Rural, Swati Bhangalia, the cash was recovered from the boot of a SUV, which had the board of Jamtara MLA, Irfan Ansari.

“Besides Ansari, two other MLAs from Jharkhand, namely Rajesh Kacchap from Khijri (ST) Assembly constituency and Naman Bixal Kongari from Kolebira (ST) Assembly constituency, both of the Congress also, were travelling in the vehicle from which the cash was seized. A total of five persons travelling in the car, including the driver, have been detained,” she said.

The SP said that the MLAs could not procure any documents relating to the huge cash recovered in bundles of Rs 500 denomination.

“On Saturday evening, we received information about a car carrying huge amount of cash. Accordingly, our officials intercepted the vehicle, seized the car and the cash and detained all the five passengers at Panchla police station. We have asked a local bank to bring currency counting machines. We can inform you about the exact amount of cash seized after the counting is over,” Bhangalia said.

She also said that the Jharkhand Police has also been informed since the vehicle seized is registered in that state and three MLAs detained are from that state as well.

According to the Trinamool Congress state General Secretary and party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh, it is up to Congress and its state chief, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to answer why their party MLAs from Jharkhand had come to West Bengal with so much cash.

“Just today he was cheering over the cash recovery from Arpita Mukherjee’s residence. Now he should answer. But we are keeping a close watch over the entire development,” Ghosh said.

Despite repeated attempts, Chowdhury could not be contacted for comment.

20220730-223603