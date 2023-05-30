INDIA

Huge consignment of explosive materials seized in Kerala’s Kasargod

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala Excise officials seized explosive materials including 6,000 detonators and 2,800 gelatin sticks in Kasargod district early on Tuesday.

During the routine checking of vehicles, the Excise officials stumbled upon explosive materials in a vehicle owned by one Mohammed Mustafa. They then took him to his house and recovered the remaining cache.

While at home, Mustafa went to the washroom, and when he failed to come out, the officials broke open the door and found that he had slashed his wrist.

He was rushed to a hospital and is stated to be out of danger.

On being questioned, Mustafa dilvulged that he had sourced these explosive materials for supplying to quarry owners in Karnataka.

A case has been lodged and a detailed probe launched.

20230530-103603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab Assembly condemns Himachal for water cess on hydro projects

    Cattle smuggling case: Sukanya Mondal submits her income details to CBI

    TN urban body polls: Kamal Haasan’s MNM hunts for candidates

    FedEx to deply Boeing 777F to deliver medical supplies to India