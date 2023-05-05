INDIA

Huge crowd gathers to witness last rites of slain gangster in UP

The body of notorious gangster Anil Dujana a.k.a. Anil Nagar — killed during an encounter, was brought on Friday to his native village Dujana in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

A huge crowd of people was witnessed in Dujana village after the gangster’s body reached there.

As a preventive measure, a large number of police personnel, including women cops were deployed at Dujana village.

Dujana, whose name featured in the list of 65 ‘most criminals’ was killed on Thursday in Meerut during an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.

The post-mortem, conducted in Meerut, was videographed.

The body was taken to the village by his elder brother, Bhopal Nagar.

His wife, Pooja, lost consciousness on noticing her husband’s dead body.

Anil Dujana was placed in the high security barracks of Ayodhya jail for 10 months.

According to the villagers, Anil Dujana had not come to his village for many years, and his house was also locked.

After his death, the villagers went to the house, broke the lock and cleaned it.

