Several people were feared trapped in a huge fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Secunderabad here on Thursday night.

Fire fighting personnel were battling to douse the fire which started from the third floor of Swapnalok Complex and spread to the upper floors of the eight-storey building, which houses offices.

Four fire tenders rushed to the scene and were engaged in the fire fighting operation. More vehicles were being rushed there along with other equipment.

Huge flames were leaping out of the building, causing panic among people in the area. Police were vacating residents staying in adjoining buildings.

A police official said seven people have so far been rescued by fire services personnel with the help of a ladder. Omega Computers MD Sudheer Reddy was among those rescued.

According to locals, the fire broke out between 7.30 and 8 p.m. The cause of the fire was not known.

State minister T. Srinivas Yadav rushed to the spot and was monitoring rescue and relief work. He said there was still no clarity on the number of people trapped inside.

This is the second major fire accident in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, in less than two months.

Three persons were killed in a huge fire at a multi-storey commercial complex on January 28. The building was completely gutted in the fire and it was later demolished by the authorities as the structure had become weak.

