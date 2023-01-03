INDIALIFESTYLE

Huge footfall at Kochi Biennale’s fifth edition

NewsWire
0
0

The fifth edition of the Kochi Biennale is back with a bang after a four year hiatus as the exhibition, featuring over 200 projects of 90 artists, has attracted a record number of visitors in 10 days.

After 10 days of its opening, a record 34,561 people from all walks of life have by now visited the Biennale.

“The Kochi Muziris Biennale will be having a major role in bringing a whole new generation of people, currently in foreign countries, back to Kerala,” Kerala Tourism official S. Harikishore said.

“The Kochi Muziris Biennale is turning out to be another unique feature in the tourism map of the state apart from ayurveda, backwaters and the rich cultural tradition, that Kerala is known for,” he added.

Harikishore went on to point out that the Biennale has paved the way for a new group of people interested in experiencing art, culture, and knowledge who flock to venues as the Biennale is gaining strength with the successful conduct of each edition.

“Biennale’s success brings progressive effects on a secondary level as well. The number of people collecting artworks, and that of art exhibitions and galleries has risen. Another thing is the increase in the number of literary festivals. In coming days, Biennale’s influence will reach other fields as well,” he said.

