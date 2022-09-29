INDIA

Huge investments in Jewar to open doors for employment

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has been attracting the companies across the world since the foundation stone for the Jewar International Airport was laid in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The companies, which have been allotted land, are expected to start production in the coming years, which will provide employment to lakhs of people.

Mobile company Vivo has invested Rs 7,000 crore and once the company starts production, it is expected to provide job opportunities to 9,000 to 10,000 people.

Fortune 500 company Avery Denison has invested in Sector 32 of Noida. Avery Denison makes company tags and barcodes and does packaging work for drugs, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food processing.

Besides, many Indian companies have invested in YEIDA including Surya Global and Bikaner Foods in Sector 29.

Many big companies such as Aika and Adani are making up their minds to invest in New Noida.

Since 2017, YEIDA has allotted over 1150 acre land to 1,946 companies.

The demand for the YEIDA’s land can be gauged from the fact that even during Covid-19 pandemic, the authority had allotted 1,200 plots.

20220929-122005

