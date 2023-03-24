INDIA

Huge protests at Wayanad against disqualification of its MP Gandhi

NewsWire
0
0

Huge protests broke out at various places in Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as hundreds of people took to the streets at various towns there to protest his disqualification from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a criminal defamation case by a Gujarat court.

The protests were led by local Congress leaders, including Kalpetta legislator T. Siddique, district party President N.D. Appachen and many others at various towns in the Wayanad constituency.

A large number of women were also present at the protests.

At Kalpetta, angry protesters tried to barge into the office of the BSNL, but were prevented by the police.

“Wayanad is so dear to Gandhi and hence he made a quick dash here, when he was in Karnataka early this week. He attended meetings and functions when he came this time as he is deeply immersed with his people here,” said Siddique, adding that became evident as crowds started to arrive in large numbers when they heard about the protest.

The protesters at various towns shouted anti-BJP slogans and warned the Centre’s ruling party not to test their patience anymore.

Incidentally, Gandhi won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls here by winning a record 64.67 per cent of the polled votes and the margin of victory was a staggering 4.31 lakh votes over his nearest rival from the Communist Party of India.

Gandhi was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.

20230324-181404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GoM on online gaming likely to recommend 28% GST

    Mangaluru cooker blast: K’taka govt hands over case to NIA

    Mahant Narendra Giri’s successor to be named in October

    Shiv Sena to contest UP polls to defeat BJP