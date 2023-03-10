INDIA

Huge quantity of subsidised urea seized J&K’s Pulwama

A team of law enforcement wing of Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture department seized a huge quantity of fertiliser (urea) in Pulwama on Friday.

According to an official statement, the team, accompanied by the district Agriculture department officials, made a surprise inspection of the premises of Allied Plywood Industry in Pulwama’s Lassipora, where they found that subsidised urea is being used for industrial purposes.

“The inspection was led by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal and was conducted after credible inputs with an aim to curb the black marketing, use of subsidised fertilisers for industrial purposes and unauthorised sale of fertilisers,” the statement said.

About 300 to 400 bags (23 tons) of urea were seized during the inspection.

The Director Agriculture said that a team of enforcement wing of the department raided the premises of Allied Plywood Industry and found that the huge quantity of subsidised urea fertiliser was being used by some people (in violation of insecticides act 1968 and rules 1971 thereof) for industrial purposes.

Iqbal also said that the department is vigorously working and pursuing an endeavor to ensure that the subsidised fertilisers meant for the agriculture purposes reaches the consumer (farmers) and to ensure that it may not be used for industrial or some other purposes.

20230310-231805

