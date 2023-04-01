ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Hugh Grant wants to remove this film from his resume

NewsWire
0
0

English actor Hugh Grant is out flogging his appearance in ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’, appearing on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ alongside co-star Chris Pine.

Corden enticed Grant into a spirited game of ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’, reports Deadline.

The task was to name a film Grant would remove from his resume, or eat a slice of worm mayonnaise shepherd’s pie.

Grant didn’t find that task challenging, admitting he’s “specialized in being bad for decades.”

As per Deadline, he did allow that while he could take the blame for his performances, he couldn’t shred his colleagues.

That said, Grant finally tabbed ‘The Lady and the Highwayman’ as a mistake. The 1988 made-for-TV film saw Grant as Lord Lucius Vyne in a swashbuckling tale.

“I’m a highway man. I’m meant to be sexy,” Grant said. Instead, the film was “Low-budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg. When I’m tense, my voice goes up two octaves. Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage would come past and go, ‘stand and deliver'”.

20230401-190204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    As countdown for BLACKPINK’s 2nd studio album starts, ‘Pink Venon’ sets...

    Madonna banned from Instagram Live after sharing nude photos

    RuPaul makes history for most Emmy wins by person of colour

    Charlize Theron, filmmaker Niki Caro to make movie on gender equality