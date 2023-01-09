“X-Men” star Hugh Jackman has admitted that the early “X-Men” movies saw on-set behaviour “that would not happen now.”

The Hollywood star has spoken about events behind the scenes on the hit film franchise after co-star Halle Berry previously claimed she had clashed with director Bryan Singer, reports ‘The Mirror’.

The Australian star thinks a positive change has occurred in the movie industry since he took on the project – his first big US release. Halle previously told ‘Variety’ how she had got in a row with Bryan on the set of the 2014 “X-Men” film, “Days Of Future Past”, claiming he was “not the easiest dude to work with”.

Talking to ‘The Guardian’, Hugh elaborated further on his own experience of the movie business.

“This was my first movie in America, you gotta understand; it was all so new to me. I think it’s fair to say that… there are some stories, you know. I think there are some ways of being on set that would not happen now.”

“And I think that things have changed for the better. There’s way less tolerance for disrespectful, marginalising, bullying, any oppressive behaviour. There’s zero tolerance for it now and people will speak out, and I think that’s great,” he added.

‘The Mirror’ further states that Singer has found himself at the centre of sexual misconduct claims recently, however, the filmmaker has robustly denied the allegations.

He released a statement to Deadline in 2019 branding the reports “rehashed claims from bogus lawsuits filed by a disreputable cast of individuals willing to lie for money or attention”.

Quizzed on if the accusations had changed his view of the films Hugh admitted it was a “really complicated question” and “there’s a lot of things at stake there”.

“‘X-Men’ was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic-book movies and I think there’s a lot to be proud of and there’s certainly questions to be asked and I think they should be asked.”

He then admitted feeling the situation was “complex” and that he ultimately looks back “with pride at what we’ve achieved and what momentum that started”.

