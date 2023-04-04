Actor Hugh Jackman has revealed he is undergoing further skin cancer tests after a recent medical check-up and is urging fans to follow sun safety advice.

The 54-year-old actor took to social media to urge his followers to take sun safety seriously as he revealed his health news, reports mirror.co.uk.

Wearing a bandage on his nose, the star said he is expecting his results in the next few days.

The actor had his first skin cancer removed back in 2013 and had at least six procedures since then.

Jackman explained that his doctor had noticed “little things which could be, or could not be basal cell (carcinomas)”.

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is non-melanoma and usually appears as a small, shiny pink or pearly-white lump with a translucent or waxy appearance. It can also look like a red, scaly patch, according to the NHS, reports mirror.co.uk.

Overall, treatment is successful for at least nine out of 10 people with non-melanoma skin cancer.

The actor reassured his fans the cancer is the “least dangerous” but hopes his scare leads to others staying safe in the sun.

“Please wear sunscreen, it is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me!” he said.

“This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago and it’s coming out now. Put some sunscreen on and you’ll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe.”

Back in 2015, Jackman told ‘People’ magazine his skin cancer diagnosis had come as a surprise.

The actor is best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men films and has also appeared in a number of other films such as ‘Australia’ and ‘Real Steel’.

