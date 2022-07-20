‘Wolverine’ star Hugh Jackman has been signed up to voice the lead of ‘Koala Man’, which is an adult animated comedy series for Hulu.

The series comes from the co-creators of ‘Ricky & Morty’, Michael Cusack and Justin Roiland. ‘Koala Man’ was ordered straight to series back in March 2021 and it is said to revolve around “middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.”

The synopsis further says, “On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.”

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Cusack is voicing the role of Kevin aka Koala Man while Jackman will voice Big Greg. Jackman’s character is reportedly the most well-liked man in Dapto, he is the head of the town council and has only known success so far.

Big Greg is also Kevin’s direct supervisor and as such constantly makes him feel like he is inadequate in the role of a provider and it doesn’t help that the Daptonians are always giving all the credit to Big Greg for saving the town, when in fact it is Koala Man who is doing all the work.

The series is being executive produced by Justin Roiland. This series is expected to have an eight-episode run and is being produced by 20th Television Animation and will stream on Hulu.

Showrunners of the series are Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez and they are also attached to this series as executive producers along with Roiland, Cusack, Michael Cowap, Ben Jones and Dana Tafoya Cameron.

Hugh Jackman is best known for his performance as ‘Wolverine’ in the ‘X-Men’ franchise movies. In the past, he has lent his voice for animated movies like ‘Flushed Away’, ‘Happy Feet’ and in TV for shows like ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Human Resources’.