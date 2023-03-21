SPORTSFOOTBALL

Hughton appointed Ghana football head coach

NewsWire
0
0

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been named the new head coach of Ghana’s national football team.

The Ghana Football Association said at a ceremony in Kumasi, the country’s second-largest city, that Hughton would be in charge of the team until December 31 next year, reports Xinhua.

The former Black Stars technical director shared his excitement and said he hoped to lead the four-time African champions back to their glory days.

“To represent Ghana and the Black Stars as the head coach is something I am incredibly proud of. I’ll give everything to make the team as successful as possible,” said British-born Hughton, who is the son of a Ghanaian father, and also won 53 caps for Ireland.

The former Brighton manager was named last month as the replacement for Otto Addo, who resigned following Ghana’s group stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 64-year-old’s first task will be leading Ghana in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola on Thursday in Kumasi, before traveling to Luanda for the return encounter on March 27.

20230321-093401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RFDL has created base for emerging players to stake first-team claim,...

    ATK Mohun Bagan appoint Juan Ferrando as head coach

    Messi, Vargas on target in Argentina-Chile stalemate

    ISL: NorthEast United FC score first points of the season, beat...