One could be worried about Robert Lewandowski considering the welcome marathon the Pole went through before the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the Munich Arena.

The 34-year-old striker didn’t leave out a single familiar face after leaving his Spanish club’s team bus.

Only two months after departing Bayern, the forward kept on hugging an innumerable number of old companions, despite the intention to help his new side win a widely anticipated duel.

Following the warm welcome flavoured by only a few whistles from the Bavarian fans, things developed less well on the pitch, reports Xinhua. Aside from the curious fact that the spearhead returned earlier than expected to the club where he had won all possible titles in eight years, the showdown between two of football’s best clubs turned into a battle of two contrary systems.

A Lewandowski-less Bayern changed into a side counting on constantly alternating strikers due to the lack of a traditional striker, while Barcelona enjoyed the skills of assumedly the best No. 9.

Having created the majority of the chances in the first half, Barca and Lewandowski seemed to gradually lose their optimism.

One could see the Pole shake his head in disbelief having spurned three great chances before halftime.

As Bayern increased their physical presence, Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane delivered successful examples of how to get the ball over the line.

Not only was Lewandowski unlucky in front of goal, but Pedri hit the post and Ousmane Dembele wasn’t awarded a penalty when pushed by Alphonso Davies.

Bayern’s defence managed to keep Barca’s strikers under control, including Lewandowski. The Pole’s goal flow, scoring three Champions League goals in last week’s campaign opener against Viktoria Plzen, came to an end.

What rarely happens in the Pole’s on-pitch life happened in Munich. The man who has scored nine goals in his six first games for Barca failed to do so at his former home.

A load of emotions boiling inside his chest might have affected the attacker usually known for strong nerves and ice-cold efficiency.

While the Barca striker might regret a game of wasted opportunities, the Bavarians took the chance to end all talk of a crisis after three disappointing draws in the Bundesliga.

With coolness, the Bavarians took the group lead after their second win following a 2-0 triumph against Inter. What’s more, they proved they, for now, can do without a striker such as Lewandowski.

Cards might be reshuffled when both meet again in a possible knockout duel next spring following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At least Lewandowski might hope for a second chance to not only hug old friends but score against Bayern.

