Huma Qureshi turned a year older on Thursday and celebrated the occasion by doing what Tarla Dalal, the cookbook diva she plays in an upcoming biopic, did best: cook up a storm in the kitchen of her loved ones.

The actress, who’s the daughter of the owner of one of Delhi’s best-known kebaberies, decided to try her hand at cooking some famous Gujarati dishes, such as ‘dal dhokli’, ‘khichdi’, ‘thepla’ and ‘bharela bhinda’. She said: “I decided to take a page out of Tarla Dalal’s cookbooks and rustle up a meal for my family.”

Talking about her cooking journey, the actress said: “Having immersed myself in the world of Tarla Dalal, I have learned how cooking is an art that needs to be honed over the years. Food is such an essential part of our lives. There’s nothing to beat good, healthy and home-cooked meals.”

Speaking about Dalal’s contribution to the art of cooking, Huma said: “She made cooking so easy and encouraged everyone to cultivate this art with her cookbooks and shows. She democratised the art and gave everyone the confidence to learn cooking.”

On the work front, the actress is all set with two more releases this year and another early next year. The actress is looking forward to Netflix’ss neo-noir crime comedy drama “Monica, O My Darling”, directed by Vasan Bala, and her maiden production venture “Double XL”, in which she also plays one of the leads along with Sonakshi Sinha.

Huma will also feature in the second season of the hit Sony LIV show “Maharani”, which presents the actress in the titular role.

20220728-194002