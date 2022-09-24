ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Huma Qureshi does a Helen in ‘Monica, O My Darling’ teaser

She impressed you with her portrayal of a strong-headed politician Rani Bharti, but wait till you have seen the latest teaser of Huma Qureshi’s upcoming movie ‘Monica, O My Darling’ as she nails it once again.

The teaser starts with Huma looking every inch gorgeous dressed in red as she dances to the tune of saxophones. She then slowly breaks into cabaret, reminding of the yesteryear’s actress Helen. The over-a-minute of the film by Vasan Bala, only focuses on the retro dance number titled ‘Ek Zindagi’ with glimpses of Rajkummar Rao and Sikander Kher.

The team of ‘Monica, O My Darling’ said: “Ek Zindagi is a foot-thumping retro number that will have everyone ready to shake a leg. We wanted to give fans a sneak peek into the film with this cabaret number as a prelude of what is to come.

The movie, a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to the perfect mayhem of the lives of the people who laid it out, also stars Radhika Apte, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel, and Zayn Marie Khan.

