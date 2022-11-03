ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Huma Qureshi faced rejection because of her weight

NewsWire
0
0

At a time when body-shaming and bullying is the easiest way to target an individual, Huma Qureshi is all set for the release of her upcoming film based on self-love and body positivity – ‘Double XL’.

The actress shares that she has faced body-shaming and has even got rejected for a film because of her weight.

In an interview with IANS, Huma shared how the story of ‘Double XL’ came to life.

“This movie started as a fun conversation with my friends and family-we were all in my living room, and all the actors were complaining about the ‘post lockdown weight gain’ and Mudassar Aziz wrote a story around it,” said Huma.

The 36-year-old actress revealed that director Satram Ramani asked her to gain weight for ‘Double XL’: “We were just eating and eating. It was just burger lao, pizza lao between action and cut.”

Asked how responsible is Bollywood for setting a bench mark for beauty standards, Huma blames the society for making people believe that a “certain weight is acceptable.”

Talking to IANS, the actress, who made her acting debut in 2012 with ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, shared that she had been rejected because of her weight in the past.

Huma said: “I got rejected due to weight and in a review of my film, someone wrote, ‘Huma adds too much weight to be a mainstream leading lady’.”

She shared that she resonates with every woman who has been let down by their looks, size, or colour. The ‘Bell Bottom’ actress believes her movie ‘Double XL’ will change the mindset of society.

‘Double XL’ also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. It is all set to release on November 4.

20221103-161604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gauri Khan on Aryan’s arrest: Nothing can be worse than what...

    Kajol shares hilarious skincare routine

    First look of Karthi’s ‘Viruman’ released

    Urvashi Rautela: Being disease-free should be main aim during Holi