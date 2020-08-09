Huma Qureshi recalls working in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur 2’

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actress Huma S. Qureshi considers “Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2” as one of her most special films.

On Sunday, Huma took to Instagram and recalled working on the film, which was released eight years ago.

“Gangs of Wasseypur is Anurag Kashyap’s two-part crime thriller. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Richa Chadha too featured in the second part.

“Remembering this day … What an experience @anuragkashyap10 !! Will always be my most special one .. You have to direct me again soon! @nawazuddin._siddiqui ek aur film karte hain jaldi .. Sab saath main … (Let’s do one more film together),” she wrote.

Huma is currently shooting for “Bellbottom” in the UK. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the upcoming movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta.

–IANS

sim/arm