The teaser of the second season of the streaming political drama series ‘Maharani’ was unveiled on Saturday.

The series, which stars Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi as the titular character and Sohum Shah in a pivotal role, is inspired by what happened in Bihar in the late 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav, upon his arrest on corruption charges, made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.

Huma plays the chief minister and Sohum, her husband. Sohum took to his social media to share the teaser. He wrote in the caption: “Jail ke taale tootenge, Bheema Bharti chhootenge! @iamhumaq hum apni satta phirse lene aa rahe hain, tayyaar ho jaayein #MaharaniS2 @subkapoor.”

Drenched in the sepia tone, the teaser shows Sohum’s character of Bheema Bharti rallying the assembled crowd as he pledges vengeance on his wife — the titular character played by Huma. The teaser ends with Huma’s character looking into the camera with a deathly stare as she indirectly gestures to Bheema to hush up.

The makers will soon announce the date of the upcoming season which is set to drop on OTT platform SonyLIV.

