Actor Huma Qureshi has reportedly nearly wrapped up one more project, this time with the busy bee of the Hindi film industry, Dinesh Vijan and his production house, Maddock Films. The movie she has signed up for is called, ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ and it marks Huma’s second collaboration with Vijan, the first one being Varun Dhawan led ‘Badlapur’.

Since the movie’s announcement, as reported by TOI, Huma said, “It’s a working birthday for me and I love it. Honestly, I’ve worked throughout this last year and I am really grateful for that. Looking forward to keep being busier and happier.”

Besides Huma, the movie also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Raaz. Reportedly, the shooting of the movie has already been wrapped up, which means the movie will soon be in post-production.

‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ has been directed by Navjot Gulati with Vipasha Arvind on board as co-director. The movie has been penned by Navjot and Kanishka Gulati.

A while earlier in the month of July, Huma made a big splash in the media when the teaser of her upcoming series, ‘Maharani 2’ was released. The series also stars Amit Sial and Sohum Shah. The second season has been highly anticipated because the first season was critically acclaimed and loved by the masses for its dramatic political overtones and gripping storyline.

Besides, ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ and ‘Maharani’ Season 2, Huma has other few releases lined up like ‘Double XL’, ‘Monica O My Darling’ and ‘Tarla Dalal’, the biopic on India’s iconic home chef.

