A while ago it was announced that actress Huma Qureshi will be essaying the role of celebrity chef Tarla Dalal in the biopic based on India’s first ever home chef’s life.

The movie will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and the direction will be done by Piyush Gupta.

Now the first look of Huma as Tarla Dalal is out and it is clear that the actress is working hard to replicate the look of the legendary chef.

Here is the tweet announcement of the movie:

#Tarla ke tadke se aata hai mann mein ek hi sawaal 🤔

Kab milega mauka to experience unke swaad ka kamaal 🤩 🍛🍴

Miliye Tarla Dalal se aur jaaniye unki masaledaar kahaani👩🏻‍🍳

Filming now!@humasqureshi @sharibhashmi #PiyushGupta @RonnieScrewvala @ashwinyiyer @niteshtiwari22 pic.twitter.com/ZXYUGxXcZL — RSVP (@RSVPMovies) April 19, 2022

Speaking about the decision to make the movie on the late chef, producer Ashwini Iyer Tiwari said, “Tarla’s story is a lot more than her being an iconic chef. It’s a story about a working mother who single-handedly changed the face of vegetarian cooking in India and paved way for many such home cooks and start-ups to aspire and achieve their dreams.”

Huma Qureshi also opened up about what it meant to her to play Tarla Dalal for the big screen. The actress shared, “Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin. I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla‘s homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories and I am very thankful to Ronnie, Ashwini, and Nitesh for having faith in me to play this awe-inspiring character.”

The other producers of the movie said that their aim is to make a movie that will serve as an inspiration to entrepreneurs who want to build and grow a business right from their homes.

The director of the movie, Piyush Gupta has been a writer of blockbuster movies like ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Dangal’ said that as a foodie himself he was looking forward to creating a movie that would be treat for all food lovers.

Tarla Dalal was an Indian chef, food writer, cookbook author and cooking show host. She was the first Indian to receive a Padmashree award for culinary skills in the year 2007. She passed away in the year 2013. She was 77 years old.