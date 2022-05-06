The International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) 2022 wrapped up on Friday with a call for a human-centred approach to building resilient infrastructure for a sustainable future.

The three-day hybrid conference featured 25 sessions, which included policy, regional, sectoral, and thematic, and were led by more than 90 global experts and thought leaders from 19 member countries of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

“This year’s edition of the conference has chosen to focus on issues pertaining to the resilience of transitioning infrastructure systems. This is a step towards making us future-ready!” P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office, and CDRI governing council co-chair, said at the closing session of the event.

“The fact that the conference has attracted nearly 2,000 participants from across the world underlines the relevance and timeliness of the theme of this year’s ICDRI,” he said about the event held in hybrid mode after two back to back virtual meetings in previous years due to the pandemic induced lockdowns.

The CDRI was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Climate Action Summit in New York in 2019. It is a multi-stakeholder global partnership of national governments, UN agencies and programs, multilateral development banks, the private sector, academic and knowledge institutions.

During the three day summit, the CDRI members pledged to innovate and work collaboratively to create resilient infrastructure for safer societies. “The focus was on the most vulnerable and the sessions emphasized the need to put people and services at the core of resilient infrastructure solutions,” said a member of the organising team.

