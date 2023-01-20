The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will continue protest demanding demolition of the overhead water tank at Vengaivayal in the Pudukootai district after human excreta was found in it.

The VCK founder leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan in a statement on Friday said that the overhead water tank supplying water to Dalit colony in Vengaivayal must be demolished.

Human excreta in large quantities was found in this overhead water tank and the Tamil Nadu CB-CID is conducting an investigation into the same.

There have been widespread complaints from the Dalit communities that the local police during investigation had threatened people from the Scheduled Caste communities to owe up the responsibility of putting in human excreta in overhead water tank. The SC community members have also alleged that the police had offered them money to owe up the crime.

Thirumavalavan said that this was the height of caste discrimination and an insult to humankind. He said that there was no need for separate water tanks for the Dalit community and also called upon the government to do away with the practice of separate burial grounds for Dalits.

Thirumavalavan also called upon the National Commission for SC/ST communities to immediately pay a visit to Vengaivayal.

He also said that the VCK would continue to protest for the demolition of the overhead water tank with immediate effect.

He said that the overhead water tank continuing to remain in that place would be an insult to the people of the Scheduled Caste colony.

