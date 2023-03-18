INDIA

Human remains found at Rapid Metro construction site in Delhi

Human remains, yet to be identified as male or female, were found near the Rapid Metro construction site near Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, a police control room call was received on Saturday evening regarding human body parts found near Rapid Metro construction site near Sarai Kale Khan.

“Police teams are on spot and they are trying to ascertain whether the body parts are of male or female,” said a police official.

More details are awaited.

