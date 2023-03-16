INDIA

Human remains found in Noida drain, suspected to be of a woman

NewsWire
0
0

Human body parts, suspected to be of a woman, were found in a drain near a cardboard factory in Noida’s Sector 8 on Thursday morning, while it was being cleaned, police said.

As two legs and an arm were found during the cleaning operations by Noida authority’s contractor, police was informed. A police team reached the spot and the body parts were taken out.

DCP Harish Chander said that some parts of a human body, appearing to be 4-5 days old, were found in the drain. A forensic team reached the spot and took custody of the remains for analysis. Police are also examining CCTV footage of the area in a bid to identify the victim. A watch and bangle was found on the cut hand.

As the news spread, a big crowd gathered in the area and police had to make special efforts to keep them away.

20230316-213802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’: Dilpreet’s relationship with his son turns bitter

    Karnataka registers over 48K Covid cases, 592 deaths

    UP panchayat polls: BJP asks leaders to interact with voters in...

    PM Modi condoles deaths in Rampur road accident