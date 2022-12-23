INDIA

Human sacrifice case: Kerala HC reserves verdict in bail plea of accused

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved its verdict in the bail plea of one of the accused – Laila Singh in the sensational human sacrifice case.

“I was impressed with your (petitioner’s counsel) allegation that she (Laila) had no active role but now the prosecution says she was an active participant which would make a prima facie case against her. I was going to pass orders today but now I will go through the case diary and consider it,” said the court.

The sensational murder of two women, allegedly as part of a human sacrifice ritual, came to light in October after their dismembered bodies were recovered from the house of Laila and her husband at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district.

Three persons – including Laila’s husband and another so called agent- Mohammed Shafi who brought the two victims to the house of the couple were arrested and is presently in judicial custody.

20221223-134602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP burglar kills himself as police closed in

    TN opens more spillway shutters of Mullaperiyar dam

    Ill advised, Imran blamed US while he actually lost a political...

    Amaravati farmers to launch another Maha Padyatra for justice