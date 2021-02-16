Bengaluru civic body workers found a human skeleton while they were clearing the silt from blocked stormwater drains in Kamakshipalya neighbourhood in the city.

Kamakshipalya is a neighbourhood located in the western part of the city of Bengaluru. This neighbourhood is one of the densely populated small industrial cum residential localities of the city.

While the investigating officer said: “At present we are suspecting that it may have got stuck in the drain after the deceased fell into the drain during rainy season or had been washed away after descending from an open-end of the storm water drain but there is also a possibility of body may have been dumped in the drain at the time of construction.”

The police said they were investigating all possible angles as it was too early to arrive at a conclusion whether it is a case of murder, suicide or accidental death.

According to the police the skeleton was spotted in front H.V.R. Kalyana Mantapa (a marriage hall) which is located just about 200 feet away from the Kamakshipalya traffic police station in the Vijayanagar area.

“After the initial examination of the site, we have sent the skeleton for a forensic examination in Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital and are awaiting results. The experts will also carry out a DNA test,” said the deputy commissioner of police (West subdivision) Sanjeev M. Patil.

He added that the police have collected the skeletal samples along with the mud to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ascertain the age and possible cause of death.

The skeleton was found in the dried-up dirt and debris caused during re-opening of the drain.

“What surprised the police and the Civic workers alike was the fact that the drain was closed by Bengaluru’s civic body (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) for more than four years ago and has not been opened since until Monday. The skeleton is intact and as per preliminary investigation, the skeleton appears to be of an adult male,” the investigation officer said.

He further added that they are sifting through the missing persons’ files prior to four years to find some clue. However, nothing can be ascertained until the detailed forensic reports arrive, added the inspector.

A case was registered in Vijayanagar police station and investigations is on.

–IANS

nbh/in