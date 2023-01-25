WORLD

Human trafficking moving deeper underground: UN report

NewsWire
0
0

For the first time in 20 years, the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a decline in the number of detected human trafficking victims as there were fewer opportunities for traffickers to operate and some trafficking forms were less likely to be detected, a UN report has revealed.

The number of trafficking victims identified globally dropped by 11 per cent in 2020 from the previous year, driven by “fewer detections in low and medium-income countries”, according to the report published by the Vienna-based UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

In addition to reducing opportunities for human traffickers to operate, the pandemic may have weakened law enforcement capacities to detect victims, it said.

The report, based on data from 141 countries, also showed a drop in the number of cases of trafficking for sexual exploitation during the health crisis.

The pandemic-induced restrictions may have pushed such crimes into “more concealed and less safe locations”, it said.

The number of persons convicted of human trafficking globally also fell by 27 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019, with sharper decreases registered in South Asia, Central America, the Caribbean and South America.

UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly said in a statement that the pandemic had “increased vulnerabilities to trafficking in persons, further undercutting capacities to rescue victims and bring criminals to justice”.

She called on the UN and the donor community to support national authorities, particularly those in developing countries, to respond to trafficking threats and to identify and protect victims.

20230125-092803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mali govt calls ECOWAS sanctions ‘inhumane, unfortunate’

    Carey, Green help Australia to register a two-wicket win over New...

    Libyan Deputy PM suggests expanding correction facilities

    Iran nuke talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday: EU