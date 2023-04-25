INDIA

Human waste in water tank case: DNA samples of 11 people to be collected today

DNA samples of 11 people will be collected on Tuesday in connection with the Vengavayil case in which human feces were found dumped in a water tank that supplies drinking water to a Dalit colony.

According to sources, the DNA samples, including that of policemen, are to be collected at Pudukkottai Government Medical College.

The move follows a directive from a Pudukkottai special court. The court has also directed the presence of an Assistant professor of Pudukottai Government Medical College when samples are taken.

The shocking incident of human excreta found in an overhead water tank that supplies drinking water to a Dalit colony in Vengavayil in Pudukottai district had hit national headlines.

Presence of human waste was detected after a test was conducted in the drinking water since many people in the colony fell ill. The incident occurred in December and after initial investigations by the local police, the Crime Branch CID is now investigating the case.

Several Dalit outfits, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), have been insisting on transferring the case to the CBI.

The DNA test is being conducted to identify the people whose feces were found in the overhead water tank.

