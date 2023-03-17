LIFESTYLEWORLD

Humanitarian quake aid in Syria continues to scale up: UN

NewsWire
0
0

Despite operating challenges, relief workers in Syria have scaled up aid delivery to victims of the devastating February 6 earthquakes, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that since the massive temblor it has reached more than 1.2 million people with food together with aid partners, reports Xinhua news agency.

More than 340,000 people were reached with water, sanitation and hygiene services, OCHA said, adding that health partners have supported 2.6 million medical procedures.

UN humanitarians said that the $398 million emergency Syria earthquake appeal to aid 4.9 million people of the 8.8 million affected is 72 per cent funded.

“However, the number of people in need in Syria was at its highest even before the earthquakes struck, with more than 15 million people in need of humanitarian aid and more than 90 per cent of the people living in poverty,” the humanitarian office said.

After 12 years of conflict and crises in Syria, essential services, including housing, health, education, water, and energy, continue to be impacted, OCHA said.

Additionally, the earthquake hit Syria amid an active cholera epidemic and a water scarcity crisis, it added.

The earthquakes which had its epicentres in Turkey has killed than 55,700 people in the two nations.

Of the total victims, more than 48,400 were reported in Turkey, and over 7,200 in Syria.

20230317-095803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FDCI x LFW to be held in October

    Mary Kom spreads awareness about Cancer

    Daughter lived with mother’s body for 10 days

    To avoid Shraddha Walkar-type tragedies, Maha sets up panel on inter-faith...