Humanoid entertainer ‘Koogle Kuttappa’ to hit screens on May 6

Directors Sabari and Saravanan’s ‘humanoid’ entertainer, ‘Koogle Kuttappa’, featuring director K S Ravikumar and actors Tharshan and Losliya in the lead, will hit screens on May 6 this year.

The remake of the popular Malayalam hit film ‘Android Kunjappan Version 5.25’ is a comedy-drama based on bond that an old man develops with a humanoid nurse – sent to take care of him by his son, who lives abroad.

Although ‘Koogle Kuttappa’ is the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film, sources say that the makers have altered some parts of the story to suit the taste of the Tamil audiences.

For instance, in the Malayalam version, while the old man’s daughter-in-law is half-Japanese, in the Tamil version, the daughter-in-law’s character has been changed to make it into a Sri Lankan Tamil.

Both the directors who have directed ‘Koogle Kuttappa’ are actually Ravi Kumar’s assistant directors and director K S Ravikumar has disclosed that he chose to get into film production after almost a period of 20 years with this film for their sake.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, has cinematography by Aravind, who is better known as Arvi.

Apart from K S Ravikumar, Tharshan and Losliya, the film also features Yogi Babu in a pivotal role.

