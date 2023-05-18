ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Humans-vs-AI movie ‘The Creator’ teaser out; Sept 23 release set

20th Century Studios has dropped the official teaser-trailer for an original mind-bender, the sci-fi movie titled ‘The Creator’.

The film is helmed and written by Gareth Edwards, who’s known for directing sci-fi action movies such as ‘Monsters’, ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’.

‘The Creator’, slated to be a released on September 23, is a post-apocalyptic thriller involving a future impacted by a war between humans and Artificial Intelligence.

It features John David Washington as Joshua, with Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ralph Ineson, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson and Marc Menchaca.

Amid a future sci-fi war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war — and mankind itself.

