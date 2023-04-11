INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Humans will be able to upload consciousness and sensibility in computers by the end of 2023, claims an Indian-origin computer scientist.

Dr Pratik Desai has asked people to start recording their loved ones’ voices, which will “live” even after their death.

In other words, users can create a computerised avatar that resembles their loved one before their death, which can live forever on their screens.

“Start regularly recording your parents, elders and loved ones,” Desai recently wrote on Twitter.

“With enough transcript data, new voice synthesis and video models, there is a 100 per cent chance that they will live with you forever after leaving physical body.

“This should be even possible by end of the year,” he noted.

Desai is not the only one who has claimed this.

Previously, metaverse company Somnium Space offered an AI-based “live forever” mode. It aims to allow individuals to talk with their loved ones in the metaverse.

In an interview with Motherboard, the company’s founder and CEO Artur Sychov said his project will allow people to store the way they talk, move, and sound until after they die, when they can come back from the dead as an online avatar to speak with their relatives.

“Literally, if I die — and I have this data collected — people can come or my kids, they can come in, and they can have a conversation with my avatar, with my movements, with my voice,” Sychov was quoted as saying to Vice.

“You will meet the person. And you would maybe for the first 10 minutes while talking to that person, you would not know that it’s actually AI. That’s the goal,” he added.

Another US-based company Deepbrain has also developed a programme called “Re;memory” which allows users the opportunity to walk down a memorial hall dedicated to a late loved one and even interact with the person “through an actual conversation”.

