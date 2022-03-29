Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has much to celebrate. Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’, a movie in which Huma plays a pivotal role managed to win a fan award at the 94th Academy Awards.

The movie won in the Oscars new unofficial awards category – #OscarsFanFavoriteAward.

This award was introduced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in collaboration with social media giant Twitter as a way to honour mainstream, mass-entertainer movies.

Since it is an unofficial award the sad part is the winners don’t receive the Oscar trophy. However, they do go in the records of the Academy as Academy Award winners so the makers and actors of the movie should still be thrilled.

‘Army of the Dead’ which streamed on Netflix, emerged as a winner, even though movies like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was also in contention. The other movies included ‘Tick Tick…Boom!’, Minamata and Cinderella.

This award was based on votes from Twitter users and the rules were that Twitter users could vote up to 20 times a day in the 18-day voting period.

Huma, who played Geeta, in ‘Army of the Dead’ took to her Twitter handle to celebrate the win and thank her fans for their votes.

She attached a picture of the article where the win was announced and wrote, ““Omg! This just happened. We won an Oscar!! Thank you to the fans for voting. #ZackSnyder you are the boss @netflix Love to my cast mates and the whole crew !! #OscarFanFavorite #gratitude One step closer … thank you 2022.”

She shared the article on her Instagram handle as well.

‘Army of the Dead’ had a limited release in theatres in the US on May 14, 2021 and it released on Netflix a week later on May 21, 2021. Huma plays a small but pivotal role in the film.

Zack Snyder, the director of the movie was all praises for Huma. Talking to HT, he said, “She was written as an Indian character, and Huma is a really amazing actress, no two ways about it.”