ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Huma’s Oscar victory: ‘Army of the Dead’ wins Oscar Fan Favorite Award

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
0

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has much to celebrate. Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’, a movie in which Huma plays a pivotal role managed to win a fan award at the 94th Academy Awards.

The movie won in the Oscars new unofficial awards category – #OscarsFanFavoriteAward.

This award was introduced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in collaboration with social media giant Twitter as a way to honour mainstream, mass-entertainer movies.

Since it is an unofficial award the sad part is the winners don’t receive the Oscar trophy. However, they do go in the records of the Academy as Academy Award winners so the makers and actors of the movie should still be thrilled.

‘Army of the Dead’ which streamed on Netflix, emerged as a winner, even though movies like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was also in contention. The other movies included ‘Tick Tick…Boom!’, Minamata and Cinderella.

This award was based on votes from Twitter users and the rules were that Twitter users could vote up to 20 times a day in the 18-day voting period.

Huma, who played Geeta, in ‘Army of the Dead’ took to her Twitter handle to celebrate the win and thank her fans for their votes.

She attached a picture of the article where the win was announced and wrote, ““Omg! This just happened. We won an Oscar!! Thank you to the fans for voting. #ZackSnyder you are the boss @netflix Love to my cast mates and the whole crew !! #OscarFanFavorite #gratitude One step closer … thank you 2022.”

She shared the article on her Instagram handle as well.

‘Army of the Dead’ had a limited release in theatres in the US on May 14, 2021 and it released on Netflix a week later on May 21, 2021. Huma plays a small but pivotal role in the film.

Zack Snyder, the director of the movie was all praises for Huma. Talking to HT, he said, “She was written as an Indian character, and Huma is a really amazing actress, no two ways about it.”

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Malaika, Milind, Anusha to judge ‘Supermodel Of The Year 2’

    Kriti Sanon reveals a gym secret: ‘ Instagram v/s Reality’

    Bolly-drugs probe: NCB to file 12K-page charge sheet in court (Ld)

    ‘Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen’ poster shows true grit of a...