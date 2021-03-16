Humber College on Tuesday launched its independent nursing degree becoming one of the first in the Ontario college sector to do so.

“This is an important milestone for post-secondary education in Ontario as Humber becomes one of the first colleges to offer stand-alone nursing degrees,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities.

Ontario’s model of nursing education previously included stand-alone Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs offered at universities, and through collaborative university-college partnerships. For almost two decades, Humber had partnered with the University of New Brunswick (UNB) to offer one of the province’s largest collaborative nursing degree programs. Its new stand-alone Bachelor of Science nursing degree program which was formally approved on March 4, will welcome the first cohort of students this September.

Humber College’s new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program intends to enroll approximately 70 students in their second-entry program and 180 students in their direct-entry program with the first cohort of students expected to graduate in 2023 and 2025 respectively.

“We have a long history of delivering high-quality nursing education and look forward to continuing that tradition by offering one of the first standalone nursing degrees at an Ontario college,” said Chris Whitaker, president and CEO, Humber College. “This degree will prepare students for healthcare careers through our signature polytechnic mix of career-focused theory and hands-on learning.”

By affording colleges the opportunity to offer stand-alone nursing degree programs locally, Ontario is making it easier for students to access a high-quality education and find a rewarding career in nursing in their community, the provincial government said.