Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who visited the farmers of Haryana’s Sonepat on July 8, and had conversation with them, said on Sunday that the humble farmers understand their rights and when required they stand against the laws like the three farm laws.

Sharing the link of his interaction on Twitter, the former Lok Sabha MP said, “Plantation of paddy, Bread on Manji – Farmers are the Strength of India. Farmers have a huge contribution in uniting India – their grown grains are a part of every plate of the country, but their austerity does not get the right return and respect.”

He said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra in its next leg halted at the fields of Sonepat, Haryana.

“I met two farmer brothers, Sanjay Malik and Tasbir Kumar. They are childhood best friends, who have been doing farming together for many years. While Sanjay ji has taken the land on lease from the government, Tasbir ji works with him on a 25 per cent contract. He told that out of every five years in farming, three years they have to face losses due to weather and in such a situation they need the help of the government,” the Congress leader said.

“Men, women, children, all were present in the fields – it was a special day for planting paddy. Together with them, we helped in the fields, drove tractors, sowed paddy, had open discussions freely. The women fed the breads of the house and talked about their lives. None of them had seen Delhi till now. They expressed their desire to see Delhi, and I got to spend more time with everyone.

“The farmers of India are simple, truthful and sensible, they also understand their rights. When needed, they stand firm against black laws, along with they also raise the right demand for MSP and insurance. If we listen to them, understand their point of view, then many problems of the country can be solved,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi shared the link of his video with the tweet.

In the video, the farmers tell the Congress leader that the earlier governments used to focus on farmers, but now they are no more priority for them.

The farmers also highlighted that all the items used in farming are expensive now and the government does not respect farmers anymore.

The women also told Rahul Gandhi that he was planting the paddy saplings properly.

In the video, the women told Rahul Gandhi that they have not seen Delhi, to which the Congress leader replied that I need to show you all Delhi but I don’t have a home as the government has taken it back.

He then dialed his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra telling her that they (farmers) had shared their food with him and they want to see Delhi.

To this Priyanka Gandhi said Rahul Gandhi to invite them over lunch.

The women also told Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi that their work never gets over in farming.

Rahul Gandhi had invited the women members and their families for lunch at his mother’s residence 10 Janpath on Friday afternoon.

After lunch, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also shook their legs with them on the local Haryana song tunes.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had surprised everyone with his sudden visits to the public.

In March, he had visited Bengali Market and Jama Masjid area. Then later he visited the Mukherjee Nagar area to interact with UPSC aspirants. Rahul Gandhi also visited the Delhi University PG Men’s Hostel over lunch and then visited Haryana’s Murthal and from there he took the truck ride till Ambala.

Recently, he had also visited the Nike market in Karol Bagh area in Delhi and interacted with the bike mechanics.

During his recent visit to US, Rahul Gandhi had also taken a truck ride from New York to Washington DC.

Even during his Karnataka visit during the assembly elections, he had interacted with the delivery partners and also took a scooter ride with them.

Rahul Gandhi had completed his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar.

After his yatra concluded on January 30 this year, he has been interacting with the people.

